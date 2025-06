TELENEWS/EFE

FIUMICINO AIRPORT (ROME) (Italy), 12/06/2025.- Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (C) arrives at Rome's Fiumicino airport, in Rome, Italy, 12 June 2025. The former Manchester City player will undergo medical examinations in Rome later in the day before signing his contract with SSC Napoli. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/TELENEWS