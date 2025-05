CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EFE

POISSY (France), 06/05/2025.- Paris Saint Germain's head coach Luis Enrique (C-R) during the team's training session at PSG Campus training center in Poissy, France, 06 May 2025. PSG will face Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League semi final second leg match on 07 May. (Liga de Campeones, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON