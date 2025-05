ANDY RAIN/EFE

LONDON (United Kingdom), 01/05/2025.- Dominic Solanke (R) of Tottenham converts a penalty and scores the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Europa League semi-finals 1st leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bodo/Glimt, in London, Britain, 01 May 2025. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN