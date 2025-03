FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/EFE

LEVERKUSEN (Germany), 11/03/2025.- Harry Kane (L) of Bayern scores the 1-0 against Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich, in Leverkusen, Germany, 11 March 2025 (Liga de Campeones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL