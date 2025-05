GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/EFE

CANNES (France), 19/05/2025.- Director Kleber Mendonca Filho attends the photocall for 'O Agente Secreto (The Secret Agent)' during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2025. The film festival runs from 13 to 24 May 2025. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO