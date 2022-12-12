Premios Golden Globes dan su lista de nominados
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, es la película con mayor número de nominaciones. La ceremonia será el 10 de enero de 2023.
La temporada de premios en la industria cinematográfica se va poniendo en marcha. Los Golden Globes, que funcionan como una suerte de preámbulo al Óscar, entregaron este lunes la lista de nominaciones.
La del 2023 será la edición número 80, que buscará volver a posicionarse luego del boicot que sufrió la última edición.
La película ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, del director angloirlandés Martin McDonagh, encabeza con ocho nominaciones, según anunció este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por su sigla en inglés).
Al filme protagonizado por Colin Farrell le sigue ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, de Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, con seis nominaciones, mientras que ‘Babylon’, de Damien Chazelle, y ‘The Fabelmans’, de Steven Spielberg, alcanzaron cinco candidaturas cada una.
Por otro lado, la pelea de los servicios de streaming resultó en empate en el número de nominaciones. Netflix y HBO Max empataron con 14 nominaciones en el apartado televisivo de cara a la 80ª edición de los Globos de Oro, anunció este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por su sigla en inglés).
La quinta temporada de ‘The Crown’ (Netflix), la exitosa miniserie ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ (Netflix) y la segunda entrega de ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO) acumularon 4 candidaturas cada una, aunque la comedia ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC) fue la producción más nominada, con 5 menciones.
Mejor película de drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película musical o comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película Extranjera
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mejor película animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor en película de drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor actor en película, comedia o musical
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor actriz en película musical o comedia
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actriz en película de drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor de reparto en película de drama, musical o comedia
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz de reparto en película musical, comedia o drama
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor serie musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Mejor actor de serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actor de serie musical o comedia
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de televisión, musical, comedia o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de televisión
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor guion
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor canción original
- ‘Carolina,’ Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- ‘Ciao Papa,’ Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- ‘Hold My Hand,’ Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
‘Lift Me Up,’ Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- ‘Naatu Naatu,’ Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin