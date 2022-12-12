Premios Golden Globes dan su lista de nominados

La temporada de premios en la industria cinematográfica se va poniendo en marcha. Los Golden Globes, que funcionan como una suerte de preámbulo al Óscar, entregaron este lunes la lista de nominaciones.

Lea: Aracataca rinde homenaje a los 40 años del premio Nobel de Literatura

La del 2023 será la edición número 80, que buscará volver a posicionarse luego del boicot que sufrió la última edición.

La película ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, del director angloirlandés Martin McDonagh, encabeza con ocho nominaciones, según anunció este lunes la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por su sigla en inglés).

Al filme protagonizado por Colin Farrell le sigue ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, de Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, con seis nominaciones, mientras que ‘Babylon’, de Damien Chazelle, y ‘The Fabelmans’, de Steven Spielberg, alcanzaron cinco candidaturas cada una.