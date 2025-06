YANN COATSALIOU/AFP

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 23, 2017 shows US film producer Harvey Weinstein attending the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, France. The New York Times and The New Yorker won the Pulitzer Prize for public service on April 16, 2018, for explosive reporting that brought down Harvey Weinstein and spawned a cultural watershed on the issue of sexual harassment. / AFP PHOTO / Yann COATSALIOU