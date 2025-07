GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL/EFE

MOSCOW (Russian Federation), 07/07/2025.- (FILE) - Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit attends a meeting with President Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 30 January 2025 (re-issued 07 July 2025). According to a report by Russian national newspaper Izvestiya, Starovoit has shot himself hours after president Putin dismissed him as transport minister on 07 July 2025. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT