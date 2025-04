JUSTIN LANE/EFE

NEW YORK (United States), 04/04/2025.- A screen showing the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the end of the trading day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 04 April 2025. World financial markets are continuing to react to reciprocal tariffs that US President Donald Trump implemented this week and the Dow Jones industrial average lost 5.5% today. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE