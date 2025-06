URS FLUEELER/EFE

Muttenz (Switzerland), 03/03/2025.- Former FIFA president Joseph Sepp Blatter (C) and his lawyer Lorenz Erni (L) arrive at the Special appeals court, in Muttenz, near Basel, Switzerland, 03 March 2025. The court will hear Switzerland's Attorney General's office (OAG) request to reopen proceedings against Blatter, former FIFA President, and Michel Platini, former President of UEFA, both acquitted in 2022 of corruption charges involving a controversial payment that then FIFA President Blatter ordered to Michel Platini in 2011, and hand down a verdict by March 25. (Suiza, Basilea) EFE/EPA/URS FLUEELER