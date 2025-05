GERALD LEONG/EFE

OKLAHOMA CITY (United States), 18/05/2025.- Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook blocks the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the first half of the Western Conference Semifinals game seven between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 18 May 2025. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/GERALD LEONG SHUTTERSTOCK OUT