ANNA SZILAGYI/EFE

Munich (Germany), 10/05/2025.- Harry Kane of Bayern Munich lifts the Bundesliga Meisterschale Trophy as his teammates celebrate their German Bundesliga championship title after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, 10 May 2025. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.