(France), 10/07/2025.- Irish rider Ben Healy of EF Education - EasyPost team celebrates his victory in the 6th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201.5km from Bayeux to Vire Normandie, France, 10 July 2025. (Ciclismo, Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON