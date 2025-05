GERALD LEONG/EFE

OKLAHOMA CITY (United States), 06/05/2025.- Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (L) shoots past defending Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (R) during the first quarter the Western Conference Semifinals game one between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 05 May 2025. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/GERALD LEONG SHUTTERSTOCK OUT