Atlanta (United States), 07/12/2024.- Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in action against Atlanta Hawks forwards Zaccharie Risacher (2-L) and Onyeka Okongwu (L) during the second half of an NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 06 December 2024. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT