Paris (France), 28/10/2024.- Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal delivers his speech after receiving the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 at the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, 28 October 2024. (Francia, España) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA