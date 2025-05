Pixar/PIXAR

BARGAINING CHIP – When Lord Grigon (voice of Brad Garrett), a fierce alien warlord who rules the planet Hylurg, vows to enact his wrath on the Ambassadors of the Communiverse who humiliated him—it’s up to Elio (voice of Yonas Kibreab) to stop him. Elio’s plan involves the perfect bargaining chip—Grigon’s son Glordon (voice of Remy Edgerly), who’s all in on the plan. Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, and produced by Mary Alice Drumm, Disney and Pixar’s “Elio” releases in theaters June 20, 2025. © 2025 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.