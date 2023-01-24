Cine | EL HERALDO

Cine
Cine

Esta es la lista completa de nominados al Premio Óscar 2023

Serán 23 las categorías premiadas en esta edición. 

En la mañana de este martes se revelaron los nominados a los premios Óscar 2023, certamen cuya ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.

Ana de Armas, ‘Argentina, 1985’ y Pinocchio, de Del Toro, nominados a BAFTA

La gala se llevará a cabo este 12 de marzo. Será la edición 95 de los premios y se llevará a cabo, como es tradicional, en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. 

Esta es la lista completa de nominados

Mejor Película:

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: el sentido del agua
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere all at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Mejor actriz:

  • Cate Blanchett
  • Ana de Armas
  • Andrea Riseborough
  • Michelle Williams
  • Michelle Yeoh
Ana de Armas, una de las nominadas a mejor actriz. EFE

Mejor actor: 

  • Austin Butler
  • Colin Farrell
  • Brendan Fraser
  • Paul Mescal
  • Bill Nighy

Mejor dirección: 

  • Martin McDonagh
  • Daniel Wkan
  • Daniel Scheinert
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Todd Field
  • Ruben Östund

Mejor cinematografía

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Bardo
  • False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Mejores efectos visuales: 

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: el sentido del agua
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor actriz de reparto: 

  • Angela Basset
  • Hong Chau
  • Kerry Condon
  • Jamie Lee Curtins
  • Stephanie Hsu

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everythin everywher all at once
  • La señora Harris va a París

Mejor sonido:

  • All quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: el sentido del agua
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor guion adaptado: 

  • All quiet on the Western Front
  • Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

 

‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo’, la más nominada en los Óscars

Mejor guion original:

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything everywhere at once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor cortometraje:

  • An Orish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

 Mejor cortometraje de animación

  • El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

 

