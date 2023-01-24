Esta es la lista completa de nominados al Premio Óscar 2023
Serán 23 las categorías premiadas en esta edición.
En la mañana de este martes se revelaron los nominados a los premios Óscar 2023, certamen cuya ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de marzo bajo la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel.
La gala se llevará a cabo este 12 de marzo. Será la edición 95 de los premios y se llevará a cabo, como es tradicional, en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Mejor Película:
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: el sentido del agua
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Mejor actriz:
- Cate Blanchett
- Ana de Armas
- Andrea Riseborough
- Michelle Williams
- Michelle Yeoh
Mejor actor:
- Austin Butler
- Colin Farrell
- Brendan Fraser
- Paul Mescal
- Bill Nighy
Mejor dirección:
- Martin McDonagh
- Daniel Wkan
- Daniel Scheinert
- Steven Spielberg
- Todd Field
- Ruben Östund
Mejor cinematografía
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Bardo
- False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Mejores efectos visuales:
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: el sentido del agua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Angela Basset
- Hong Chau
- Kerry Condon
- Jamie Lee Curtins
- Stephanie Hsu
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everythin everywher all at once
- La señora Harris va a París
Mejor sonido:
- All quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: el sentido del agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor guion adaptado:
- All quiet on the Western Front
- Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor guion original:
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything everywhere at once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor cortometraje:
- An Orish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor cortometraje de animación
- El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It