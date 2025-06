Ramez Habboub/Anadolu Agency

GAZA CITY, GAZA - MAY 14: Israeli security forces fire tear gas canisters over Palestinians during a protest, organized to mark 70th anniversary of Nakba, also known as Day of the Catastrophe in 1948, and against United States' plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, at Gaza-Israel border near Jabalia Refugee Camp on May 14, 2018. Ramez Habboub / Anadolu Agency