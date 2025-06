MANUELA SOLDI/EFE

OKLAHOMA CITY (United States), 23/06/2025.- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (R) reacts to a call during the second half of game seven of the NBA finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 22 June 2025. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/MANUELA SOLDI SHUTTERSTOCK OUT