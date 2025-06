MANUELA SOLDI/EFE

OKLAHOMA CITY (United States), 23/06/2025.- Oklahoma City Thunder players hold the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy aloft following the Oklahoma City Thunder win of the NBA finals, defeating the Indiana Pacers in game seven, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 22 June 2025. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/MANUELA SOLDI SHUTTERSTOCK OUT