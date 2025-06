BRIAN SPURLOCK/EFE

INDIANAPOLIS (United States), 01/06/2025.- Former Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller (R) smiles as Pacers center Myles Turner (L) holds up the Eastern Conference Championship Trophy after the Pacers won game six of the Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, 31 May 2025. (Baloncesto, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/BRIAN SPURLOCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT