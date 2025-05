LUCA ZENNARO/EFE

SAN VALENTINO (Italy), 27/05/2025.- Italian rider Lorenzo Fortunato of XDS Astana Team wearing the best climber's blue jersey and Italian rider Christian Scaroni of XDS Astana Team celebrate after crossing the finish line and win the 16th stage of the 108 Giro d'Italia 2025, cycling race over 203 km from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino, Italy, 27 May 2025. (Ciclismo, Italia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO