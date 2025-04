TIM KEETON/EFE

BIRMINGHAM (United Kingdom), 15/04/2025.- Marcus Rashford (R) of Villa in action against Willian Pacho (L) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (C) of PSG during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 2nd leg soccer match between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain, in Birmingham, Britain, 15 April 2025. (Liga de Campeones, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/TIM KEETON