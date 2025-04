Trigger warning ‼️Some may not want to see a face cast of a baby but I am greatful to have Dexters face home with his beautiful hands and feet. I am so happy I decided to do this and so incredibly greatful to Zoe at @Ellivio Castings for her kindness, compassion and love through the whole process. Zoe came to the hospital the day after I had Dexter to do his face cast and treated him with so much love and respect. I will forever treasure these memories of my sweet little boy. #castings #memories #elliviocastings #babykeepsake #preciousmemories #remembermybaby#stillbornawarness #infantloss #grievingmom #dexter #grieving #babylosscommunity #stillbornbutstillborn #memorieslast4ever