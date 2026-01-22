EFE/EPA/CHRIS TORRES/EFE

Los Angeles (United States), 22/01/2026.- The stage during the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) nomination ceremony at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 22 January 2026. The 98th annual Academy Awards will take place on 15 March 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. EFE/EPA/CHRIS TORRES