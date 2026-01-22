La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer este jueves 22 de enero los nominados a la 98 edición de los Premios Óscar, que se entregarán el próximo 15 de marzo en Los Ángeles.
La película ‘Sinners’, del director Ryan Coogler, se convirtió en la cinta más nominada en la historia de los premios Óscar. Con 16 candidaturas, la magistral obra protagonizada por Michael B. Jordan, supera a All about Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) y La La Land (2016) que tenían 14 en el anterior récord.
Esta es la lista completa de nominaciones:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- ‘Bugonia’.
- ‘F1’.
- ‘Frankenstein’.
- ‘Hamnet’.
- ‘Marty Supreme’.
- ‘One Battle After Another’.
- ‘The Secret Agent’.
- ‘Sentimental Value’.
- ‘Sinners’.
- ‘Train Dreams’.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Chloé Zhao, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Josh Safdie, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Joachim Trier, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Ryan Coogler, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessie Buckley, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Rose Byrne, por ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’.
- Kate Hudson, por ‘Song Sung Blue’.
- Renate Reinsve, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Emma Stone, por ‘Bugonia’.
MEJOR ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Leonardo DiCaprio, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Ethan Hawke, por ‘Blue Moon’.
- Michael B. Jordan, por ‘Sinners’.
- Wagner Moura, por ‘The Secret Agent’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Elle Fanning, por ‘Sentimental Value’
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Amy Madigan, por ‘Weapons’.
- Wunumi Mosaku, por ‘Sinners’.
- Teyana Taylor, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Benicio del Toro, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Jacob Elordi, por ‘Frankenstein’.
- Delroy Lindo, por ‘Sinners’.
- Sean Penn, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Stellan Skarsgard, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- Will Tracy, por ‘Bugonia’.
- Guillermo del Toro, por ‘Frankenstein’.
- Chloé Zhao y Maggi O’Farrell, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Paul Thomas Anderson, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por ‘Train Dreams’.
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Robert Kaplow, por ‘Blue Moon’.
- Jafar Panahi, por ‘It Was Just An Accident’.
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Joachim Trier, por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Ryan Coogler, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
- ‘Butterfly’.
- ‘Forevergreen’.
- ‘The Girl Who Cried Pearls’.
- ‘Retirement Plan’.
- ‘The Three Sisters’.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Deborah L. Scott, por ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’.
- Kate Hawley, por ‘Frankenstein’.
- Malgosia Turzanska, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Miyako Bellizzi , por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Ruth E. Carter, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR CORTO
- ‘Anuja’.
- ‘A Lien’.
- ‘I’m Not a Robot’.
- ‘The Last Ranger’.
- ‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’.
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por ‘Frankenstein’.
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por ‘Kokuho’.
- Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por ‘Sinners’.
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por ‘The Smashing Machine’.
- Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por ‘The Ugly Stepsister’.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Jerskin Fendrix, por ‘Bugonia’.
- Alexandre Desplat, por ‘Frankenstein’.
- Max Richter, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Jonny Greenwood, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Ludwig Goransson, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- ‘Arco’.
- ‘Elio’
- ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’
- ‘Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain’.
- ‘Zootopia 2’
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dan Lausten por ‘Frankenstein’.
- Darius Khondji por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Michael Bauman por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Autumn Durald por ‘Sinners’.
- Adolpho Veloso, ‘Train Dreams’.
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- ‘The Alabama Solution’.
- ‘Come See Me In The Good Light’.
- ‘Cutting Through Rocks’.
- ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’.
- ‘The Perfect Neighbor’.
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- ‘All The Empty Rooms’.
- ‘Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud’.
- ‘Children No More’.
- ‘The Evil Is Busy’.
- ‘Perfectly A Strangeness’.
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Stephen Mirrione , por ‘F1’.
- Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie , por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Andy Jurgensen , por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Olivier Bugge Coutté , por ‘Sentimental Value’.
- Michael P. Shawver , por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Brasil, ‘The Secret Agent’.
- Francia, ‘It Was Just An Accident’.
- Noruega, ‘Sentimental Value’.
- España, ‘Sirat’.
- Túnez, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’.
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- ‘Dear Me’, de ‘Diane Warren: Relentless’.
- ‘Golden’, de ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’.
- ‘I Lied To You’, de ‘Sinners’.
- ‘Sweet Dreams Of Joy’, de ‘Viva Verdi’.
- ‘Train Dreams’, de ‘Train Dreams’.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por ‘Frankenstein’.
- Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR SONIDO
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por ‘F1’.
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por ‘Frankenstein’.
- José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por ‘Sinners’.
- Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por ‘Sirat’.
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por ‘Avatar: Free And Ash’.
- Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por ‘F1’.
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’.
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por ‘The Lost Bus’.
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por ‘Sinners’.
MEJOR CASTING
- Nina Gold, por ‘Hamnet’.
- Jennifer Venditti, por ‘Marty Supreme’.
- Cassandra Kulukundis, por ‘One Battle After Another’.
- Gabriel Domingues, por ‘The Secret Agent’.
- Francine Maisier, por ‘Sinners’.