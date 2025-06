SHAWN THEW / POOL/EFE

MONTREAL (Canada), 14/06/2025.- Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain during qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, 14 June 2025. The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix will take place on 15 June 2025. (Fórmula Uno, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL