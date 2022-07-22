Sociales | EL HERALDO

El Heraldo
Andrés Piñero, Ricardo Feris y Jaime Dugand. Jesús Rueda
Ozami Duque, Ailyn Camargo, Juan Carlos Cárdenas, Marling Ahumada y Aníbal Tapias. Jesús Rueda
Sergio Velásquez y Camilo Ramírez. Jesús Rueda
William Ortega, Valeria Charris, Guillermo Rodríguez y José Indalecio Gómez. Jesús Rueda
Andrés López Valderrama y Juan Esteban Pérez. Jesús Rueda
Angie Paredes, Juan Castillo, Ruth Elena Florez y Luzmila Vergara. Jesús Rueda
Beatriz Maldonado, María A. Persich, Guillermo Rodríguez, Beatriz Peñaranda y Matilde Mora. Jesús Rueda
Jorge Pinilla y Roxana Fontalvo. Jesús Rueda
Lorena Núñez y Doris Chingaté. Jesús Rueda
Luis Mendoza, Liliana Castrillón, Alberto Cantillo y Jennifer Cabrales. Jesús Rueda
Manuel Dorado y Yesid Sarmiento. Jesús Rueda
Sociales

Feria AgroExpo Caribe 2022

