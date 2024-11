ABIR SULTAN/EFE

Jerusalem (Ó-), 18/11/2024.- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a discussion called on by the opposition on the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 November 2024. According to Israel's military, around 100 Israeli hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 33 confirmed dead. (Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN