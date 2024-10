FABIO FRUSTACI/EFE

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 27/10/2024.- Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the closing of the synod of bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, 27 October 2024. This XVIth Ordinary Assembly of the Synod is officially concluding on 27 October, with the celebration of Holy Mass in St. Peter's Basilica presided over by Pope Francis. (Papa, Obispo) EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI