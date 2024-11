Pixar/PIXAR

In Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new series “Dream Productions,” acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon, Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning Dec. 11, 2024. © 2024 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.