SAN FRANCISCO (United States), 16/04/2025.- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) and forward Jimmy Butler chat during the second half of an NBA Play-In tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, California, USA, 15 April 2025. Warriors earned the NBA Western Conference 7 seed. (Baloncesto) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT