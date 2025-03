CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EFE

FORT LAUDERDALE (United States), 23/02/2025.- Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts during the soccer match between Inter Miami and the New York City FC as the 2025 MLS season kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 22 February 2025. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH