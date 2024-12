CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EFE

Miami (United States), 05/12/2024.- Singer Gloria Estefan display the lot of River Plate during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw ceremony in Miami, USA, 05 December 2024. FIFA's new club competition will be played for the first time from 15 June to 13?July 2025 in 12 stadiums across the USA. (Mundial de Fútbol) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH