CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI/EFE

Florence (Italy), 01/12/2024.- Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Inter Milan, in Florence, Italy, 01 December 2024. The match was abandoned after Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove suffered a serious injury 16 minutes into the game. (Italia, Florencia) EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI