Milan (Italy), 06/11/2024.- Inter Milan'Äôs Hakan Calhanoglu (L) celebrates with team mates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Inter and Arsenal FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 06 November 2024. (Liga de Campeones, Italia) EFE/EPA/NICOLA MARFISI