CJ GUNTHER/EFE

New York (United States), 14/10/2024.- Yankees Juan Soto (R) celebrates a home run with teammate Aaron Judge (L) during the third inning of game one of the Major League Baseball (MLB) American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees in the Bronx borough of New York, New York, 14 October 2024. The League Championship Series is the best-of-seven games. The winner of the American League Championship Series will face the winner of the National League Championship Series to advance to the World Series. (Liga de Campeones, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER