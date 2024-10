CAROLINE BREHMAN/EFE

Los Angeles (United States), 14/10/2024.- Mets Francisco Lindor celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of game two of the Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Championship Series between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, California, 14 October 2024. The National League Championship Series is the best-of-seven games and the winner will face the winner of the American League Championship Series in the World Series. (Liga de Campeones, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN