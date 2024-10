JIJI PRESS/EFE

Oyama (Japan), 10/03/2024.- Toyota President Akio Toyoda (C) speaks during a press conference in Oyama, Japan, 11 October 2024. Toyota Gazoo Racing, the company's motorsports division, announced a technical partnership with Haas F1 Team, marking the return of the Japanese brand to F1 since 2009. (Fórmula Uno, Japón) EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY