Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024
Barbie es la película con mayor número de nominaciones con 9 menciones. Entretanto, Succession hizo lo propio en el apartado de las series.
‘Barbie’ y ‘Oppenheimer’, los dos grandes fenómenos taquilleros del año, acapararon la mayor parte de nominaciones para la 81 edición de los Globos de Oro con 9 y 8 candidaturas, respectivamente.
Una entrega a la que también llegarán en una posición destacada otros títulos como 'Killers of the Flower Moon', de Martin Scorsese, y 'Poor Things', del cineasta griego Yorgos Lanthimos, con 7 menciones cada uno.
En los apartados televisivos, 'Succession' parte como principal favorita con 9 nominaciones, muy por delante de 'The Bear' y 'Only Murders in the Building', empatadas a 5.
Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías para la 81 entrega de los Globos de Oro, que se celebrarán el próximo 7 de enero en Los Ángeles:
Mejor película Drama
- ‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Pictures)
- ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- ‘Maestro’ (Netflix)
- ‘Past Lives’ (A24)
- ‘The Zone of Interest’ (A24)
- ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Neon)
Mejor película Comedia o musical
- ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros.)
- ‘Poor Things’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- ‘American Fiction’ (MGM)
- ‘The Holdovers’ (Focus Features)
- ‘May December’ (Netflix)
- ‘Air’ (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper — ‘Maestro’
- Greta Gerwig — ‘Barbie’
- Yorgos Lanthimos — ‘Poor Things’
- Christopher Nolan — ‘Oppenheimer’
- Martin Scorsese — ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Celine Song — ‘Past Lives’
Mejor actor- Película drama
- Bradley Cooper — ‘Maestro’
- Cillian Murphy — ‘Oppenheimer’
- Leonardo DiCaprio — ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Colman Domingo — ‘Rustin’
- Andrew Scott — ‘All of Us Strangers’
- Barry Keoghan — ‘Saltburn’
Mejor actriz- Película drama
- Lily Gladstone — ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Carey Mulligan – ‘Maestro’
- Sandra Hüller – ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
- Annette Bening — ‘Nyad’
- Greta Lee — ‘Past Lives’
- Cailee Spaeny — ‘Priscilla’
Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama
- Willem Dafoe — ‘Poor Things’
- Robert DeNiro — ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Robert Downey Jr. — ‘Oppenheimer’
- Ryan Gosling — ‘Barbie’
- Charles Melton — ‘May December’
- Mark Ruffalo — ‘Poor Things’
Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama
- Emily Blunt — ‘Oppenheimer’
- Danielle Brooks — ‘The Color Purple’
- Jodie Foster — ‘Nyad’
- Julianne Moore — ‘May December’
- Rosamund Pike — ‘Saltburn’
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — ‘The Holdovers’
Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical
- Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’
- Margot Robbie, ‘Barbie’
- Natalie Portman, ‘May December’
- Fantasia Barrino, ‘The Color Purple’
- Alma Pöysti, ‘Fallen Leaves’
- Jennifer Lawrence, ‘No Hard Feelings’
Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage — ‘Dream Scenario’
- Timothée Chalamet — ‘Wonka’
- Matt Damon — ‘Air’
- Paul Giamatti — ‘The Holdovers’
- Joaquin Phoenix — ‘Beau Is Afraid’
- Jeffrey Wright — ‘American Fiction’
Mejor banda sonora de película
- Ludwig Göransson, ‘Oppenheimer’
- Robbie Robertson, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Mica Levi, ‘The Zone of Interest’
- Daniel Pemberton, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
- Jerskin Fendrix, ‘Poor Things’
- Joe Hisaishi, ‘The Boy and the Heron’
- Mejor película de lengua extranjera
- ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ (Francia)
- ‘The Zone of Interest’ (Reino Unido)
- ‘Society of the Snow’ (España)
- ‘Fallen Leaves’ (Finlandia)
- ‘Past Lives’ (Estados Unidos)
- ‘Io capitano’ (Italia)
Mejor canción original de película
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from ‘Barbie’)
- ‘Dance the Night’ by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from ‘Barbie’)
- Addicted to Romance’ by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from ‘She Came to Me’)
- ‘Road to Freedom’ by Lenny Kravitz (from ‘Rustin’)
- ‘Peaches’ by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’)
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from ‘Barbie’)
Mejor película- Animación
- ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
- ‘The Boy and the Heron’
- ‘Elemental’
- ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
- ‘Wish’
- ‘Suzume’
Mejor guion
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, ‘Barbie’
- Tony McNamara, ‘Poor Things’
- Celine Song, ‘Past Lives’
- Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
Mejor serie de drama
- ‘1923″ (Paramount+)
- ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)
- ‘The Diplomat’ (Netflix)
- ‘The Last of Us’ (HBO)
- ‘The Morning Show’ (Apple TV+)
- ‘Succession’ (HBO)
Mejor actor- Serie de drama
- Pedro Pascal — ‘The Last of Us’
- Kieran Culkin — ‘Succession’
- Jeremy Strong — ‘Succession’
- Brian Cox — ‘Succession’
- Gary Oldman — ‘Slow Horses’
- Dominic West — ‘The Crown’
Mejor actriz- Serie de drama
- Helen Mirren — ‘1923″
- Bella Ramsey — ‘The Last of Us’
- Keri Russell — ‘The Diplomat’
- Sarah Snook — ‘Succession’
- Imelda Staunton — ‘The Crown’
- Emma Stone — ‘The Curse’
Mejor actor de reparto- Serie
- Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succession’
- James Marsden, ‘Jury Duty’
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’
- Billy Cruddup, ‘The Morning Show’
- Alexander Skarsgård, ‘Succession’
- Alan Ruck, ‘Succession’
Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV
- Meryl Streep, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Hannah Waddingham, ‘Ted Lasso’
- Elizabeth Debicki, ‘The Crown’
- Christina Ricci, ‘Yellowjackets’
- Abby Elliott, ‘The Bear’
- J. Smith-Cameron, ‘Succession’
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
- ‘The Bear’ (FX)
- ‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+)
- ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
- ‘Jury Duty’ (Amazon Freevee)
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu)
- ‘Barry’ (HBO)
Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical
- Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’
- Natasha Lyonne, ‘Poker Face’
- Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Elle Fanning, ‘The Great’
Mejor actor serie de comedia o musical
- Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear’
- Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’
- Bill Hader, ‘Barry’
- Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’
- Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Mejor serie de edición limitada
- ‘Beef’
- ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
- ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
- ‘All the Light We Cannot See’
- ‘Fellow Travelers’
- ‘Fargo’
Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada
- Brie Larson, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’
- Ali Wong, ‘Beef’
- Riley Keough, ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
- Elizabeth Olsen, ‘Love and Death’
- Juno Temple, ‘Fargo’
- Rachel Weisz, ‘Dead Ringers’
Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada
- Steven Yeun, ‘Beef’
- Matt Bomer, ‘Fellow Travelers’
- Sam Claflin, ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
- David Oyelowo, ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’
- Jon Hamm, ‘Fargo’
- Woody Harrelson, ‘White House Plumbers’