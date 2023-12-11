Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

Una entrega a la que también llegarán en una posición destacada otros títulos como 'Killers of the Flower Moon', de Martin Scorsese, y 'Poor Things', del cineasta griego Yorgos Lanthimos, con 7 menciones cada uno.

En los apartados televisivos, 'Succession' parte como principal favorita con 9 nominaciones, muy por delante de 'The Bear' y 'Only Murders in the Building', empatadas a 5.

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías para la 81 entrega de los Globos de Oro, que se celebrarán el próximo 7 de enero en Los Ángeles: