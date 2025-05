ETTORE FERRARI/EFE

VATICAN CITY (Vatican City State (Holy See)), 08/05/2025.- Newly elected Pope Leo XIV (C), Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from the USA, smiles from the central loggia of Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, 08 May 2025, after his election on the second day of the conclave. (Papa, Cardenal) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI