Venice (Italy), 07/09/2024.- Spanish director and screenwriter Pedro Almodovar holds the Golden Lion award for his movie 'The Room Next Door' during the closing ceremony of the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 07 September 2024. (Cine, Italia, Niza, Venecia) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI