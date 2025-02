JAMES ROSS/EFE

MELBOURNE (Australia), 15/02/2025.- (FILE) - Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after winning his round 4 match against Holger Rune of Denmark during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2025 (re-issued 15 February 2025). The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on 15 February 2025 confirmed it reached a case resolution agreement with Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner in which Sinner accepts a three-month period of ineligibility for an anti-doping rule violation in March 2024.? (Tenis, Dinamarca, Italia) EFE/EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT