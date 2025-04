GERARDO GOMEZ/AFP

(FILE) Colombian soldiers guard Ricardo Palmera (C), whose nom de guerre is Simon Trinidad, a top rebel leader and former peace negotiator of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC, leftist guerrilla), 03 January 2003, upon his arrival to Bogota. The FARC have announced that the arrest of Trinidad, last 02 January in Ecuador, has thwarted negociations between the group, French government representatives and Kofi Annan, Secretary General of the United Nations for the liberation of former presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, and other hostages, that has been now put at high risk. AFP PHOTO/Gerardo GOMEZ