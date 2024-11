CARLOS PINTO/AFP

National Police officers escort the leader of the rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), known as "Simon Trinidad" (2-L) to at a Colombian military airport in Bogota, 31 December 2004. Earlier Friday, Colombian President Alvaro Uribe signed an extradition order for Ricardo Palmera, who is better known by his nom-de-guerre Simon Trinidad, ending appeals by the rebel leader's defenders and authorizing his extradition to Washington, where he is due to be tried on drug, hostage-taking and terrorism-related charges. AFP PHOTO/Carlos PINTO/POLICIA