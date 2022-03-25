Esta es la lista de nominados en las 23 categorías de los Óscar

Este domingo 27 de marzo se llevará a cabo la edición 94 de los premios más importantes de la industria del cine.

"The Power of the Dog", de la cineasta Jane Campion, lidera con doce candidaturas las nominaciones a los Óscar, seguida de "Dune", con diez, "Belfast" y "West Side Story", con siete cada una, y "King Richard", con seis candidaturas.

La gala de los Óscar de este año contará con un trío de presentadoras, conformado por las talentosas actrices Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes, según varias informaciones publicadas por la prensa de Hollywood.

Una de las novedades es que por primera vez en la historia, los Óscar abrirán su votación al público y reconocerán a la película más votada en Twitter.

Los mejores mensajes se incluirán en la retransmisión de la gala el próximo 27 de marzo y, además, la Academia sorteará entre todos los participantes tres viajes a la ceremonia del año que viene, donde los ganadores podrán presentar uno de los premios.

La gala podrá verla en español a través del canal TNT a partir de las 7:00 p.m. hora colombiana.

Esta es la lista de las nominaciones en las 23 categorías de la 94 edición de los Óscar, cuya gala se celebrará en el Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).