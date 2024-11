Disney/DISNEY

SISTERS -- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Moana 2,” Moana embarks on an expansive new voyage to the far seas of Oceania—but she’ll surely miss her litter sister, Simea. Featuring the voices Auli‘i Cravalho as Moana and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, the all-new feature film opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.