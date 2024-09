⚡𝑱𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝑴𝒂𝒏 𝑬𝒙𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑨𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑫𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝑫𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒉 𝑹𝒐𝒘.



Iwao Hakamada, 88, has been acquitted of multiple murders after spending nearly 50 years on death row, the longest in history. Convicted in 1968 for the 1966 killings of a family,… pic.twitter.com/eJK0OJfQmg