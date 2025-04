EMMA MCINTYRE/AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 12, 2019 US singer/songwriter honoree Billie Eilish arrives for Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year at the Holllywood Palladium in Los Angeles. - Pop iconoclast Billie Eilish will perform the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die," its producers announced on January 14, 2020. The 18-year-old Grammy nominee is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond title song.The film -- starring Daniel Craig as the British super spy, and Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain -- is set for an April 2 release in Britain and April 10 in the United States. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / AFP)