CHICAGO, IL - MAY 29: A customer sits on the patio of a Starbucks store as it prepares to close on May 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. In reaction to a highly-publicized incident in which two black businessmen were arrested inside a Philadelphia Starbucks store, the company closed about 8000 company-owned stores this afternoon to hold racial-bias education programs for its nearly 175,000 employees. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP